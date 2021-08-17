Wichita Falls Police Find Car in Clay County Deputy Shooting, Suspect Still on the Run

The vehicle with bullet holes in the back was found in the 1100 block of Brook Avenue near United Regional.

Last night at the Jolly Truck Stop, Deputy Breanton Chitwood attempted a traffic stop. The person in the vehicle shot at Deputy Chitwood and fled the scene. Good news is that Deputy Chitwood was wearing a vest and was fine. He did go to the hospital, but has already been released.

Police have been looking for this white Cadillac sedan for several hours. It has been located here in Wichita Falls, but police have not found the driver yet. The suspect will be charged with attempted capital murder if found. If that vehicle looks familiar to you, please call Crime Stoppers with any tips.

Get our free mobile app

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. A fresh 48 has been issued so any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest will receive an additional $500. Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde says he is also willing to match that reward amount for any information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.