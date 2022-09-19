Wichita Falls Police Need Help Finding Suspects Who Burglarized Church

A local congregation is picking up the pieces after their church was broken into recently.

In a press release, Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls said unknown suspects burglarized Emmanuel Baptist Church on Loop 11 at around 1:30 am on Thursday, September 15. While in the building, the burglars caused several thousand dollars in damage.

As is usually the case with the Crime of the Week, the WFPD has very little information and could use the community’s help bringing the suspects to justice.

