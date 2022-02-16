The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help identifying the suspect in the shooting that happened at Stripes last week.

On Saturday, February 12, at 4:56 am, officers arrived at the Stripes at 2200 Southwest Parkway and discovered the clerk had been shot. The victim, a 41-year-old male, was deceased when the police arrived.

The suspect is described as a thin to medium build black male wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and black shoes. Police believe the suspect left the scene and headed north on foot.

Detectives are waiting to review footage of the incident from the store’s security system and will update the public upon review.

The identity of the victim has not been released as of this posting.

The police believes that this is an isolated incident and that the community is safe.

If you have any information on this Capital Murder, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers number at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000.

