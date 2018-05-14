Wichita Falls Police Searching For Second Suspect in Murder Case

Wichita Falls police need your help solving a murder that occurred last month on the city's east side.

On April 17 at about 1:00 a.m., 28-year-old Matthew Liggins from Abilene was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a Jeep in the 1000 block of Juarez Street.

Police have one suspect in custody , 22-year-old Eric Glenn Lee II, but need information on a second unknown suspect that was involved in the crime.

Witnesses reportedly told police they saw Lee get in the back seat of the Jeep before multiple shots were fired. Police believe the suspect was attempting to rob the victim, and that they knew each other.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers 24/7 at 940-322-9888 or 1-800-322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to an arrest, you could earn up to $2,500.