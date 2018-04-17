Wichita Falls Police Arrest Murder Suspect [UPDATED]

UPDATE (4/17/18 3:30 pm): Police say a Crime Stoppers tip has led to the arrest of Eric Glenn Lee, who is wanted for the murder of Matthew Liggins.

Lee was reportedly taken into custody without incident around 1:15 pm. in the 1400 block of Gladioulous street in Wichita Falls.

Original Story:

Wichita Falls police are searching for the man suspected of killing a man early Tuesday (4/17) morning.

A capital murder warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Eric Glenn Lee II of Wichita Falls after 28-year-old Matthew Liggins from Abilene was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a Jeep in the 1000 block of Juarez Street on the east side of Wichita Falls.

Witnesses reportedly told police they saw Lee get in the back seat of the Jeep around 1 am, just before multiple shots were fired. Police believe the suspect was attempting to rob the victim, and that they knew each other.

Police could use your help locating Lee. If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or call the police department at 940-720-5000