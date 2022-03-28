Wichita Falls Police Searching for Two Men for Credit Card Abuse

The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for information concerning a recent credit card abuse incident.

The crime happened on Wednesday, March 16 at around 11:00 am. Two unknown white males used a stolen credit card to purchase several items at the Wichita Falls Target located at 4317 Kemp Boulevard.

Not much is known about the crime and Crime Stoppers could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

