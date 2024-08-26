Wichita Falls Police Need Help Solving Recent Vehicle Burglary

The Wichita Falls Police Department is reaching out to the community for help solving a recent vehicle burglary.

The video below shows four suspects exiting an SUV in the 2500 block of Wooddale Avenue. You then see one of the suspects open the driver's side door of a vehicle parked in the driveway.

The police ask that anyone with information regarding the crime call the WFPD Front Desk at 940-761-7792 and ask for Detective Patricia-Ferguson. Reference case # 24-080684.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

