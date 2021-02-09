Wichita Falls Police Warn Citizens About ‘DEA Agent’ Scam

The latest scam involves someone posing as a “DEA Agent” and trying to get money from victims.

According to WFPD Now, the scammers are telling victims that their Social Security Number has been associated with drug running, sex trafficking or other crimes and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The victims are then instructed to pay a fine using gift cards from various locations in order to have the warrant cancelled.

The fact the scammer is telling victims to pay with gift cards should be a massive red flag. No legitimate government agency is ever going to require you to pay a fine with a gift card. Hang up immediately if asked to pay with a gift card or money transfer service.

Also know that legitimate organizations will never call, email or text you to ask for personal information. The best thing you can do if someone calls or texts asking for personal information is to simply block the number.

If you believe you or someone you know has been scammed, report it to the Federal Trade Commission.