Robbing the taco truck is so wrong. Those taco trucks have been my saving grace on a rough night out.

Some sad news to report about one of our local food trucks getting robbed. The Tacos Y Salsa Don Chuy taco truck was robbed last night in 3300 block of Kell West Boulevard, across from Lowes. This is the place where the truck is typically set up at in Wichita Falls. Around 11:30 Tuesday night, two men came up with a gun and robbed the food truck. The two got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information on this crime, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 322-9888. I will be honest, I have never tried this particular taco truck. Judging the photos on Facebook , they look like they have some amazing food.

I may need to go get some Don Chuy tacos now, especially since some jerks in town decided to rob these hardworking people.