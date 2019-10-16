Wichita Falls Woman Uses Kool-Aid Packets to Try and Trick Self-Checkout

The Kool-Aid man is gonna come break down your wall now.

Wichita Falls police were called out to Walmart off of Lawrence Road on Monday. Looks like Shanquille Watson had a nice trick up her sleeve at the self-checkout register. She allegedly placed a Kool-Aid packet over the barcodes of several higher-priced items. So the scanner would scan the Kool-Aid and not whatever she was holding on top of it.

The items she scanned were a bag of sugar, Stouffer's chicken enchiladas, vegetable egg rolls, beef broccoli stir-fry and a package of Slim-Jims. Great, now Macho Man Randy Savage and the Kool-Aid man will be after you. The items totaled up to $28.48.

Watson was arrested with fraudulent destruction, removal, or concealment of writing as well as a couple of traffic warrants. Her bond according to the Wichita County Jail screen was at $2,102.40 by a judge.