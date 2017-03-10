Those infamous March winds are certainly living up to their reputation.

Check out this video of a girl in Lyndhurst, Ohio who got swept up in some strong wind gusts while opening the front door of her house earlier this week.

The girl in question is Madison Gardner, 4. Her mother, Brittany, explained exactly what happened:

So I run to her, see her pinned against the siding and the glass door. And I had to unlatch her from the handle and took her inside. She was scared, kind of embarrassed we were laughing at her. Then showed her the video and she was laughing at it too."

Considering how intense the wind was and how Madison is a little girl, she got off pretty easy. She certainly could've been hurt and the fact she managed to hold onto the door -- even with just one hand -- is pretty impressive.