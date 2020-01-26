World’s Largest Outdoor Sky Trail Opens in Texas

Need a little thrill in your life? Check out this brand new attraction that is one of a kind.

The Natural Bridge Caverns in San Antonio just celebrated the 60th anniversary of the discovery of the caverns. To mark the occasion they wanted to open a new attraction on the property. They call it 'The Twisted Trails Adventure Course'.

It is the largest outdoor Sky Trail and Sky Rail attraction, which covers 13,500 square feet and features 50 different elements. 95 people can be on this thing at one time. It features four different levels feature obstacles and activities like lily pads, stepping stones, a weave walk, squid steps and a rolling log.

“We are always looking at ways to enhance our guests’ experience while remaining true to our natural outdoor setting,” said Brad Wuest, co-owner and president of Natural Bridge Caverns. They also have a small version for your kids four and under that they call Twisted Trails Tykes.

The price for the Twisted Trails Course is $24.99 and for the Twisted Trails Tykes it is $7.99. You can also check out the caverns while you're there, which range in price depending on what day you go. Seems like a cool thing to check out the next time you're in San Antonio.

