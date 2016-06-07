Castaway Cove Hosting World’s Largest Swimming Lesson
On Friday, June 24th, Castaway Cove in Wichita Falls will be a part of the world's largest swimming lesson. The event will take place at over 500 different parks and pools in over 20 countries over a 24-hour period.
Last year, over 38,000 people participated in the event. The event is designed to unite thousands of people in knowing that swimming lessons can save lives and prevent drownings.
It will start at 10am on the 24th. Participants are asked to pre-register by June 22nd by calling940-322-5500 or e-mailing groupsales@castawaycovewaterpark.com. Here's the full press release from Castaway Cove:
Team WLSL™ Set to Make A Difference on June 24, 2016. The World’s Largest Swim Lesson™ in 24 Hours Sends the Message Swimming Lessons Save Lives™ to millions around the globe.
Wichita Falls- Castaway Cove Waterpark will be serving as an Official Host Location in Wichita Falls, TX –Friday, June 24th, 2016, 10:00 a.m.
Tens of thousands of kids and adults at aquatic facilities around the world will unite for the seventh year in a row to make noise that Swimming Lessons Save Lives.™
A global event, The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson™ (WLSL), will take place over the course of 24 hours at an estimated 500 locations in more than 20 countries. Since its inception, more than 155,000 children and adults have participated in WLSL lessons generating more than half a billion media impressions about the vital importance of learning to swim. The 2015 WLSL event included 38,170 participants from 22 countries. Tragically, drowning remains the leading cause of unintended; injury related death for children ages 1-4, and the second leading cause of accidental death for children under 14. Research shows participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children aged 1 to 4, yet many kids do not receive formal swimming or water safety training. Castaway Cove Waterpark will be serving as an official Host Location Facility for the WLSL 2016 event.
Parents are invited to learn more about this phenomenal event by visiting WLSL.org. Pre-registration for Castaway Cove Waterpark's event is required by June 22, 5:00 p.m. Please contact Castaway Cove Waterpark at 940-322-5500 or groupsales@castawaycovewaterpark.com