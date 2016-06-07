Castaway Cove Hosting World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

On Friday, June 24th, Castaway Cove in Wichita Falls will be a part of the world's largest swimming lesson. The event will take place at over 500 different parks and pools in over 20 countries over a 24-hour period.

Last year, over 38,000 people participated in the event. The event is designed to unite thousands of people in knowing that swimming lessons can save lives and prevent drownings.

It will start at 10am on the 24th. Participants are asked to pre-register by June 22nd by calling940-322-5500 or e-mailing groupsales@castawaycovewaterpark.com. Here's the full press release from Castaway Cove: