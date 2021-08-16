Yet Another Bomb Threat Made On A Wichita Falls School

Even as authorities announce a suspect in last Thursday's bomb threat at Old High, there was yet another school bomb threat in Wichita Falls today (08.16.21). This one at Rider.

News Channel 6 is reporting that a bomb threat was made regarding S.H. Rider High School earlier today. The students were immediately evacuated from the building. The WFISD later confirmed that law enforcement had given the all-clear and students were allowed to re-enter the building and resume their classes.

The first bomb threat was for Wichita Falls High School last Thursday, then no less than five more threats were made on Friday. Today's event at Rider makes seven threats in less than a week.

The Wichita Falls Police announced on Thursday that they were treating these events as Terroristic Threats with all of the potential penalties associated with them.

Late yesterday the Wichita Falls Independent School System announced that a suspect in the original threat had been identified.

The Wichita Falls Police Department has not released an official statement other than to say that the case is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)