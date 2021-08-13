5 Bomb Threats Received Today at Wichita Falls Schools

After receiving a bomb threat yesterday afternoon at Wichita Falls High School, the Wichita Falls Police Department is reporting that more Wichita Falls schools received bomb threats today.

At around 1:45 pm today (August 13) Hirschi High School received a bomb threat. More threats were received at Rider High School, Wichita Falls High School, Barwise Middle School and Kirby Middle School over the course of the next hour.

Emergency protocols were enacted at all 5 schools and all students were evacuated from the buildings.

Buildings were searched after being cleared, with no bombs being found. Students were returned to their classrooms once it was determined that there were no bombs present.

The WFPD is asking that anyone with information as to who is making these threats to contact them immediately. Terroristic Threats are against the law, punishable by up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

If you have any information, call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. You can make an anonymous tip and could earn a reward of $2500.

