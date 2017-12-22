12 Days of Christmas Elf Hunt Winners and Locations (2017)
The 12 Days of Christmas Cash Elf Hunt is on! Every weekday December 11-22 we'll hide our elf somewhere in Wichita Falls and it's your job to find it, bring it back to us and we'll hook you up with $600 in cash and prizes just in time for Christmas! Visit the contest page for more details.
Here are the winners so far:
- DAY 1
Tyler GrahamMonday, December 11, 2017 (found at 12:30-ish)
Location: Hanging down inside a storm drain with the word "Turner" painted on it at the new Wichita Bluff Nature Area off Seymour Hwy. Click here to see a photo of the location.
Clues: #1 -Word search containing "Wichita Bluff Nature Area" . #2 - Turner from the kids TV show Handy Manny.
- DAY 2
THE ELF WAS NOT FOUND TODAYTuesday, December 12, 2017
Location: It was hidden off the gravel trail behind the Boys and Girls Club Football Fields on Fairway Blvd in a grove of trees off to the side of a big pile of rocks.
Clues: #1 - numerous pictures of The Rock and a grove of trees off to the side with a small 'X' marking the spot. #2 - The answer to the word scramble is "Boys and Girls Club Football Fields"
- DAY 3
Matt ReeseWednesday, December 13 (Found at 12:25)
Location: On the circle trail behind the MPEC inside a French drain pipe next to a sign that says "Brain." Click here to see a photo of the location.
Clues: #1 - The character Brain from the animated TV show Pinky and the Brain. #2 - A riddle with the first letter of each line spelling out "behind MPEC"
- DAY 4
Bubba GarrettThursday, December 14 (found at 12:25-ish)
Location: Under the concrete sidewalk at the Wee-chi-tah sculpture. Click here to see a photo of the hiding place.
Clues: #1 - The answer to the puzzle is "wayst deap" (headway minus head plus street without the reet = wayst, and D plus Leap minus L = Deap. Wee-chi-tah translates to "waist deep." #2 - a photo of a person sculpting.
- DAY 5
Kara KouriFriday, December 15 (Found at 12:20)
Location: In the bushes at Hoskins Field (high school baseball field) at Southwest Pkwy and Barnett. Click here to see a photo of the hiding spot.
Clues: #1 - Word scrambler answer is "What has eighteen legs and catches flies?" (a baseball team). #2 - a photo of actor Bob Hoskins standing in a field.
- DAY 8
Tiffany GallagherMonday, December 18 (Found at 12:20-ish)
Location: Under a bridge at Sikes Lake. Click here to see a photo of the location.
Clues: #1 - photo of a Bridge game. #2 - Complete the word search and the left over letters spell "Sikes Lake."
- DAY 9
Cathy CottinghamTuesday, December 19 (found at 12:30-ish)
Location: In Kiwanis Park (the only park designated exclusively for flying kites) under a branch lying on the ground. Click here to see a photo of the hiding place.
Clues: #1 - a photo of a Kite bird. #2 - a photo of the character Branch from the movie Trolls lying on the ground.
- DAY 10
Shelby CantwellWednesday, December 20 (Found at 1:00-ish)
Location: On the south side of Lamar Park in Sunnyside. Click here to see a photo of the hiding place.
Clues: #1 - A sand dune with an arrow pointing to the sunny side. #2 - A Lamar billboard with a photo from the TV show South Park.
- DAY 11
TJ NewellThursday, December 21 (found at 1:30-ish)
Location: Taped under a picnic bench in Expressway Village Park located at Missile Road and Castle Drive. Click here to see a photo of the hiding place.
Clues: #1 - A bride walking down the aisle = Miss in an aisle = Missile. #2 - A castle on top of a van = Castle Drive.
- DAY 12
Jared SmithFriday, December 22 (found at 1:00-ish)
Location: Tied to a railing hanging down inside the drainage ditch near the 8-mile marker of the Circle Trail (next to the Hamilton Park Tennis Center) Click here to see a photo of the hiding place.
Clues: #1 - a rabbit in a bee costume = B-Rabbit, Eminem's character name in the movie '8 Mile.' #2 - a child picking up a trail of cheerios = Circle Trail.