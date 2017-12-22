12 Days of Christmas Elf Hunt Winners and Locations (2017)

Creatas

The 12 Days of Christmas Cash Elf Hunt is on! Every weekday December 11-22 we'll hide our elf somewhere in Wichita Falls and it's your job to find it, bring it back to us and we'll hook you up with $600 in cash and prizes just in time for Christmas! Visit the contest page for more details.

Here are the winners so far:

Thank you so much to everyone who participated in the elf hunt this year! We hope you had fun and have a very Merry Christmas!

92.9 NIN Source: 12 Days of Christmas Elf Hunt Winners and Locations (2017)
Filed Under: 12 Days of Christmas Cash, newsletter
Categories: Contest Winners, Wichita Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top