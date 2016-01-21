Lineup Announced For 2016 Wichita Falls St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Street Festival

Get your green ready, Wichita Falls will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day on March 12th this year at the annual Wichita Falls St. Patrick's Day Downtown Street Festival . This morning, Downtown Proud announced the bands that will be part of the festival .

This year's musical entertainment will include Ian Moore and the Lossy Coils . This singer/songwriter from Austin, TX. He has won seven Austin Music Awards including "Best Musician", "Best Band" and "Best Electric Guitarist."

The Dirty River Boys , a very popular Texas country band, will also be taking the stage. They are a very popular band in Wichita Falls, regularly packing the house when their tours bring them to the Iron Horse Pub. The country/bluegrass/americana style music of the band has been winning over new fans at every one of the over 200 shows they play a year.

The festival will also feature a 20th anniversary reunion of a beloved Wichita Falls band, bigloo, and some yet to be announced Irish entertainment.

According to Downtown Proud , Gates open at 3:30 p.m. and will last until 10:00 p.m. on the corner of 8th and Indiana in historic downtown Wichita Falls.

Tickets will go on sale by February 12. Pre-sale tickets will be available at the Sheppard AFB ITT office, Market Street, United, 8th St Coffee House , The Iron Horse Pub , the Downtown Wichita Falls Development office and online. Pre-sale general admission is $12, pre-sale for students and military with an ID is $10, and day-of general admission is $15. Children age 12 and under are free

You can get more info at DowntownProud.com or on their event page on Facebook.