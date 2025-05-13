Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve a 1997 cold case homicide.

20-year-old Gregory “Keith” Mann, Jr. Was last seen around 11:45 pm on May 10 when friends dropped him off at his residence at Fountaingate Apartments. He told them he was meeting someone at 12:15 am, but didn’t say who it was.

The red Ford Mustang Mann had borrowed from his job was found abandoned the next day near his family’s residence. Investigators found muddy clothes and open beers in his apartment, leading them to believe he had left and then returned home at some point.

