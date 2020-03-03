800 Marijuana Plants Seized in Illegal Texoma Grow Operation

Oklahoma does have legal marijuana now, but you need to have all the proper paperwork.

Just north of us in Wichita Falls over in Comanche County, Oklahoma local authorities have stopped a grow operation in the area. It was located in the Rangers Ranchette addition has been a hot topic in Comanche County, as the owner and neighbors have been disputing over the facilities water usage. Herban Legends Pharms recently applied for a commercial water meter.

They were denied, but it turns out they never had a license, or even registered for one with Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics or the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. The owner, David Schmidt said he has been in contact with OBN regarding this seizure. David told KSWO last week he had the proper licensing, but he said he didn’t realize the address was wrong, or he would have answered that direct question differently.

He says it is a clerical issue, as his attorney missed the deadline to switch the facility’s address from the attorney’s office in Tulsa to this facility in Comanche County. He says he will sort out this licensing issue and hopes to be back up and running in a few weeks.

The Spokesperson from OBN said no arrests would be made until the investigation ends, but they do plan to treat this like any other illegal grow operation. So this means they will also destroy each plant seized.