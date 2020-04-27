A Dad in Oklahoma Built a Backyard Bowling Alley

Now this is how you quarantine.

Heath Jones up in Oklahoma had to figure out a way to help his son, Eric, work on his bowling skills while in quarantine.

Eric competes in bowling competitions nationally and needed to stay at the top of his game, so dad came through for him and built a bowling alley right there in his back yard.

According to The Oklahoman, the lane, complete with a pinsetter and a ball return, took Eric and his dad three weeks, working two to four hours per day.

Eric has been bowling every day in preparation for a national competition in West Virginia in August.