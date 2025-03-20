Look: Abandoned Amazon Trailer Looted in Dallas

It looks like some North Texas folks' Amazon orders will be a little late getting to them. It’s not clear at this time what led to the trailer being abandoned on the side of the road in Dallas. All I know is that Amazon just lost a lot of money.

A person driving by filmed as people rushed to loot the trailer after someone was able to break into it. Word must have spread quickly about the trailer because as the guy filming the video said, it looked like all of Texas was there.

READ MORE: Stolen Card Used at Wichita Falls Walmart: Can You ID?

Someone commented on the video claiming there have been recent incidences of criminals forcing Amazon drivers to abandon trailers so they could loot them, but I wasn’t able to verify that was actually the case.

But as the video gains traction online, I’m sure some of the folks doing the looting will be identified. If you happen to know the identity of any of the suspects in the video call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477. Any information could earn a cash reward.

READ MORE: Wichita Falls Convenience Store Burglary Under Investigation

Get our free mobile app

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week March 14, 2025 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week March 7, 2025 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash