Massive shout out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection with one of the biggest meth busts I have ever reported. The incidents happened this past weekend in the Laredo area of the Texas border. The first bust was a freight truck hauling a shipment of stone. This truck was also hauling 83 containers of meth, weighing about 210 pounds. They estimate the street value to be around three million dollars.

Later that same day, another vehicle was hauling a mini fridge which contained 40 pounds of meth inside. They put that street value of just over half a million dollars. The following day, another pickup truck was trying to cross the border hauling 38 pounds of meth. Homeland Security is in possession of all the methamphetamine.

This puts the grand total for just two days at just under four million dollars. Thanks to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for keeping that crap out of Texas.