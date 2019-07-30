Amazon Delivery Driver Accused of Stealing Texas Dog

The family couldn't believe where they found the dog.

Over in Weatherford, Texas, a family was heartbroken when their 2-year-old dachshund went missing. The family says the dog sprinted into their yard back on July 5th and surveillance video in the neighborhood saw an Amazon delivery driver take the dog. The family called local shelters hoping that she was turning it over to them.

Nothing came up on their dog so they called the cops. The cops found a dog matching the dog's description on Craigslist trying to be sold for $100. The seller was 22-year-old Mycah Keyona Wade, who police tried to get in contact with through the Craigslist ad. Nothing came out of that, so they put a warrant out for her arrest.

She turned herself in to police on July 16th. She was charged with theft and has since been fired from Amazon. Amazon released a statement on the situation, “This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service partners. We’re glad the customer has been reunited with their pet, and we have been in touch with them to make it right. We take these matters seriously and these individuals are no longer delivering Amazon packages.”