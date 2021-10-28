And the Most Popular Halloween Movie in Texas in 2021 Is…

I’ll bet a dollar to a donut that you can totally guess which horror movie the majority of Texans are watching this Halloween.

I love horror movies. I like to watch scary flicks no matter what time of year it is, but there’s nothing like Halloween to put me in the mood for some horror.

While I’m a fan of some of the more obscure horror movies out there, my favorites tend to be some of the more popular franchises like Halloween, Friday the 13th and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, with Halloween being my favorite horror movie of all-time.

Being a horror fan, I’m always interested in seeing what others are watching. So, I was intrigued when I came across a study to determine the most popular Halloween movies by state for 2021.

As I mentioned earlier, the result was pretty predictable when it comes to the Lone Star State – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. You can’t go wrong with the classics, especially when they happen to be set in your own backyard.

Speaking of classics, the list was dominated by some of the greatest horror flicks of all-time, with Halloween, Night of the Living Dead, Invasion of the Body Snatchers and A Nightmare on Elm Street making the list, among others.

However, newer movies such as Get Out, Zombieland, Train to Busan and Stree also made the list.

How about you? What’s your favorite horror movie? Leave us a comment below or drop us a line on our Facebook page.

