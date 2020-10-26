Get Your Free Taco from Taco Bell This Wednesday

Once again, Taco Bell did their “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion during the World Series and once again, a player came through and stole a base. So, free tacos for everyone.

And we’re not talking about just any ol’ taco here - everyone gets a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell this Wednesday, October 28.

It’s all thanks to Mookie Betts of the Dodgers, who managed to become the first player to steal a base during the World Series. If you didn’t happen to be watching, Betts stole second base in the bottom of the fifth inning in Game 1 back on Tuesday, October 20. This isn’t the first time Betts earned the nation a free taco. He also did it as a member of the Red Sox against the Dodgers during the 2018 World Series.

As is always the case, there are no strings attached. Simply show up at any Taco Bell location between the hours of 2 and 6 pm and claim your free taco, no purchase necessary. So, instead of doing the “Taco Tuesday” thing this week, make it “Taco Wednesday.” Or, if you’re like me and can’t eat enough tacos, celebrate both.

According to Thrillist, members of Taco Bell's new Loyalty Rewards program get an even better deal. Those who were signed up as a member prior to October 20, received a code for a free Doritos Loco Taco in the hours after the base was stolen.

Game 6 of the World Series is tomorrow night. The game is airing on Fox, starting at 7:00 pm Central.