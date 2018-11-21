Arena Soccer Coming to Wichita Falls Next Year

Get ready for some more sports to hit the Falls in 2019.

Yesterday afternoon, the city of Wichita Falls announced on their Twitter page we're getting an arena soccer team. Looks like they will be called Wichita Falls FC (Football Club). Games will be starting in April 2019 at Kay Yeagar Coliseum. The team has a Facebook page and it looks like a a big launch event is happening on March 28.

We will keep an eye out for when a full schedule is announced and keep you updated on the team. Season tickets will go on sale starting on December 10. Still waiting for one of these Wichita Falls teams to take my Red Draw team name . It's a million dollar idea just being wasted away.