Austin Ranked Among the Best U.S. Cities for Veterans

As a veteran, it warms my heart to share this story.

First and foremost, let me tell you that my experience has been that the state of Texas in general is very good to veterans.

For one thing, I like to take college courses from time-to-time and I haven’t had to pay a lick of tuition thanks to the Hazelwood Act, saving me thousands of dollars. That’s nothing to sneeze at.

Get our free mobile app

So, I wasn’t in the least bit surprised when I learned that 13 Texas cities were ranked among the Top 100 cities for veterans to live, with Austin coming in at No. 2 on the list, right behind Tampa, Florida.

What makes a city a good place for a veteran to live?

Researchers at WalletHub used factors such as percentage of military skill-related jobs, veteran unemployment rate, veteran income growth, percentage of veterans in poverty, homeless veterans per veteran population and veteran population to reach their conclusions.

Transitioning from active military duty to civilian life was not an easy adjustment for me. I spent the first few months after I got out regularly contemplating reenlisting and didn’t fully rule it out until about five years after I had been discharged.

With that being said, choosing the right city to reside in upon being discharged can make the transition that much easier. If you’re a veteran, hopefully this information will help ease the shift into civilian life.

Hope you have a Happy Veterans Day and thank you for your service.

10 Best Cities for Veterans

Tampa, FL Austin, TX Scottsdale, AZ Raleigh, NC Gilbert, AZ Lincoln, NE Madison, WI Virginia Beach, VA Orlando, FL Boise, ID