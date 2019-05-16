Texas Woman Accused of Stealing Army Veteran’s Oxygen Tank

I don't know how people have the soul to steal stuff that is literally keeping someone else alive.

Carrollton police are looking for a woman accused of theft of an army veteran at a gas station. The man who does not want his identity released is speaking up about the incident that happened in late April. The 70-year-old Army Vet who served in Vietnam went to a Valero gas station in Carrollton.

He left his windows down before going in and that is when a woman came by and reached in. She took his cell phone and more importantly his oxygen tank. "Just when you think you've seen it all, something like this happens," said Jolene DeVito , spokesperson for the Carrollton Police Department. "Who does this? Who steals something that's keeping this man alive?"

I'm happy to report this man's neighbors heard about this situation and banded together. They chipped in and bought him a traveling oxygen tank that is similar to the one that was stolen. Police are still looking for this suspect that was caught on surveillance cameras. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Carrollton Police at 972-466-9185.