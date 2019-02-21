Wichita Falls WW2 Vet Wanting Birthday Cards for His 100th Birthday

I think we can make this happen for one of our locals.

Quick story, so I was browsing Prequel Memes on Reddit . Like I do every day and I happened to see this one posted above. I thought it was awesome, but then I noticed that his address is in Wichita Falls. Some listeners of ours sent us this as well last night and I think we can make this happen for Mr. Cuba.

So if you have some time in the next couple of days, send Mr. Cuba a letter. With the amount of attention he is getting, I'm sure he will get those 100 letters. We're gonna swing on by with a card and a cake for his birthday next week.

His address is:

Joe Cuba

918 Midwestern Parkway

Wichita Falls, Texas 76302