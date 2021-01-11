Backdoor Theatre’s Evening of Improv Just What You Need This Week

There's been so much craziness in the news lately you really need something to make you laugh and break the tension. And Backdoor Theatre has just the thing with this Friday night's Evening of Improv at the the MPEC.

While repairs are being made to the Backdoor Theatre's facilities at 501 Indiana in downtown Wichita Falls they're holding their Improv nights in the MPEC's theatre room. There's plenty of space to spread everyone out and keep them safe and you must wear your mask when you're not in your assigned seat.

Backdoor Theatre via Facebook

If you've never been to one of Backdoor's Evening of Improv shows here's what to expect. You'll laugh. A lot. In fact your face may even hurt afterward. It's very similar to the TV show Whose Line Is It, Anyway but the person on stage tickling your funny bone could be your next door neighbor or someone you went to high school with. The humor is typically appropriate for adult audiences only, so don't bring the kiddos to this one. Because this is at the MPEC and not at Backdoor Theatre's building it is not a BYOB event but there will be food and a cash bar at the MPEC Friday evening.

If that all sounds like just what you need to wash away the stress of the day but you can't make it to the show this Friday don't worry, there will be more Improv shows on February 20th, March 19th, and April 17th.

Backdoor Theatre is also gearing up for Valentine's Day with A.R. Gurney's Love Letters on Friday, February 12th, so get your reservations in for that one soon.

Tickets to Backdoor's Evening of Improv are $12 each, the doors open at 6:30, the laughing starts at 7:30.

To reserve your seats for this or any Backdoor Theatre production call their box office at 940-322-5000.