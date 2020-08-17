Baker Hotel Restoration Progressing Nicely Despite Pandemic

It was just over a year ago that the announcement was made of a group of investors getting together to restore the historic Baker Hotel in Mineral Wells, Texas.

That was June of 2019, and despite the ongoing pandemic progress has steadily continued.

The Baker Hotel Restoration YouTube page recently released a video showing the current state of the grand building and giving us a glimpse of the majesty to come.

The official website for The Baker Hotel and Spa tells us it will one day have 157 guest rooms, along with a spa, grand ball room and outdoor entertainment areas.

The project is budgeted for $65 million over a three year period and there's still a lot to be done, but when she's finished this beautiful building will be ready for guests, conferences, weddings, weekend getaways, and pretty much any excuse you can think of to make the trip down US 281 to Mineral Wells.