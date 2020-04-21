Billy Bob’s Texas Hosting Another Virtual Concert This Saturday

You may recall that Billy Bob's Texas celebrated their 39th Birthday with a virtual concert earlier this month. That went so well they decided to do it again, this time they teamed up with Cavender's to host a benefit for the Texas FFA Foundation.

The new virtual concert will be this Saturday evening and can be viewed on the Billy Bob's Texas Facebook page. They recently announced the performers and the lineup looks great with artists like Aaron Watson, Casey Donahew, Cody Johnson, Jack Ingram, Cleto Cordero from Flatland Cavalry,Pat Green, Neal McCoy, and more!

Billy Bob's Texas via Facebook

Katherine Kostad Laramore from Billy Bob's Texas Corporate Partnerships said, "This opportunity to continue to involve our yearlong Billy Bob's Partners in a virtual concert for an organization that is benefitting kids in this western and agricultural industry is wonderful. It is such a creative way for this tight-knit group to all stay connected and supportive as a community during this time apart."

Clay Cavender noted, “The agriculture industry is as important as ever as it continues to fuel and feed America. The FFA is shaping the leaders of tomorrow and we at Cavender’s have pledged to lift them up. We have a 55-year history of supporting the communities where we have stores and this is a unique opportunity to support the future leaders of the great state of Texas,” said Jennifer Green, Public Relations and Special Events at Cavender’s. "We are very excited to be part of this event. We love to support Texas country music and the FFA. There really couldn't be a better combination for Cavender's."

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting restrictions on social gatherings have us all wishing we could get together with our friends again, for the time being it looks like we'll have to do it virtually.

You're Still Farming & We're Still Singing will be streaming on Billy Bob's Facebook page this Saturday evening (04.25.20) at 7:00 p.m. It's free to enjoy online, but everyone is hoping you'll make a donation to the Texas FFA Foundation via the Cavender's online donation page while you're at it.