How to Celebrate 4/20 the Right Way in Wichita Falls
It's a day many people look forward to every year and here is how I would celebrate.
You may hear some folks today talking about 4/20. If you're unaware of that this holiday is, allow me to explain. I will give you some examples of how to celebrate below.
Eat Some Vegetable Soup
That's right, today is Lima Bean Respect Day. We need to show some love to the Lima Bean. Me personally, I love Lima Beans in some vegetable soup. Go find your favorite recipe or pick some up today. Go get your ingredients at Market Street in Wichita Falls.
Eat Some Cheddar Fries
Oh, you don't think that's what this holiday is about? How about National Cheddar Fries days. That's right, that's also celebrated on 4/20. Order some from one of your favorite Wichita Falls restaurants. I would recommend Parkway Grill.
Eat some Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Maybe everyone is talking about National Pineapple Upside Down Cake Day. That's right, this is a big holiday on 4/20. I actually don't know any bakeries in town that make this. So just go get your favorite cake of choice and throw some pineapples on top of it. I would recommend Circle M Bakery.
Go Sing Some Karokee
That's right, it's day two of National Karaoke Week. I think a lot of people forgot about day one, so they're celebrating today. Normally I would say go to Krank It Karaoke in town, but they currently closed because of the coronavirus. So sing along with the family at home.
Get Your Pet their ID Tag
This has to be it. It's the second day of National Pet ID week. Since most vets are closed on Sundays. Everybody is getting their pets ID tag today. I know I got mine from Western Hills Animal Hospital in Wichita Falls. I can't think of anything else of what could be going on today. So celebrate how you see fit.