Both Texoma Drive-Ins Showing Christmas Movies This Weekend

I always tell you to support the drive-in movie theaters when you can. If you love Christmas movies, hop in the car and make the trip this weekend.

My absolute favorite way to watch a movie is going to the drive-in. We had one not too far away from us when I was living in Maryland and absolutely loved it. I was happy to see once I moved down here to Texas we had two not too far away from us in Wichita Falls. I have done reviews on both of the drive-ins, which you can read here.

As you have seen over the past SEVERAL months. Not a lot of new movies are coming out. However, both the Graham Drive-In and the Chief Drive-In are showing a new movie this weekend that would be perfect for the kids. It's called 'The Croods: A New Age', it's the sequel to "The Croods', if you have kids that love the original. You can see the preview for it below.

What about those Christmas movies I was promising you? Well, depends on which drive-in you want to go to. At the Graham Drive-In, they're showing 'Elf'. Don't be a cotton headed ninny muggins and miss out on this Christmas favorite. Maybe 'Elf' isn't your favorite, maybe you're feeling a little Grinchy?

Make the trip up north to Chickasha to watch 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' at the Chief Drive-In. I think this is the one I'm going to check out this weekend. Also because Chickasha has a GIANT Christmas Story leg statue in their town right now. No matter which one you choose, it will be a fun night.