Watch: Another Weekend, Another Brawl on 6th Street in Austin

You couldn’t pay me enough to be a cop in Austin these days.

And that’s a shame because 6th Street in Austin used to be so much fun. Nowadays you better pack some pepper spray and body armor if you’re planning on heading down there for a show (and that’s if you’re a civilian just trying to have a good time).

It blows my mind at just how much it changed in such a short period.

To put it in perspective, my friend and I went to South by Southwest in 2012. We were there for a couple of days and didn’t witness one single fight.

My understanding is that now it’s strange to not see a fight on 6th Street after the sun goes down. And judging by all the street fight videos coming out of there these days, that’s not an exaggeration.

The latest altercation filmed in the ATX starts when a woman sucker punches another from behind. The woman who got sucker punched gets some revenge before wisely hightailing it out of there. But that’s just the beginning.

Soon after, all hell breaks loose.

It’s kind of hard to tell exactly who’s fighting who due to the big crowd that’s gathered for the night’s entertainment. All you can see is chicks windmilling one another, before some guy pulls a woman’s extensions out, dances around with them, and then gives them back to her.

The police arrive shortly thereafter and diffuse the situation. The clip then cuts to a man and two women getting doused with pepper spray as they brawl.

I liked it better when the folks in Austin were more about keeping it weird, not crazy.

