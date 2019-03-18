Burkburnett Woman Arrested, Again, for Trying to Pass Forged Check

A Burkburnett woman again finds herself charged with forgery after attempting to make a purchase from a local retailer with a forged check.

Back in January, we told you about the arrest of 34 year old Brandi Wiest and her husband, 27 year old Robert Wiest. The pair was accused of passing nearly $2,000 in forged checks in Wichita Falls. KAUZ reports that, this past Saturday, Brandi Wiest was again arrested for attempting the very act, this time at the Wal-Mart on Central Freeway.

Wiest reportedly tried to purchase $110 worth of merchandise with a check belonging to a couple in Rapid City, SD. When asked to provide ID, Wiest claimed it was in her car and attempted to exit the store through the garden section. Wiest has been released from the Wichita County Jail on a $5,000 bond.