Everybody’s Irish at the Downtown Street Festival This Saturday

Everybody’s Irish on St. Paddy’s Day! And everyone has a great time at the St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Street Festival! From 3 to 93 there’s a little bit of something for everyone, and it’s the perfect time to see what’s new and exciting in downtown Wichita Falls.

The St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Street Festival is this Saturday (03.16.19) from 2 to 11 p.m. at the corner of 8th and Indiana, and features a children’s area, live music, food trucks, drink vendors and plenty of fun conversations with friends you haven’t seen in a while.

The feature performer this year is The Nixons from Oklahoma City.

The Nixons have been around since the early ‘90s and have even had a song that climbed to #77 on the Billboard Top 200!

Before The Nixons we’ll be entertained by the likes of AA Bottom , John Wilson, James Cook , even Martin Byrnes & Murty Ryan all the way from Ireland on the outdoor stage! You knew there’d be some traditional Irish music at this party!

There will be even more entertainment going on inside the Iron Horse Pub. Here's the full lineup of artists and stage times.

Courtesy Downtown Wichita Falls Development via Facebook

Martin and Murty are pretty regular fixtures at our St. Patrick’s Day parties and they’ve even come up to visit us a time or two.

Advance tickets to the St Patrick’s Day Downtown Street Festival are $12 and you can get them at 8th Street Coffee House, Iron Horse Pub, Wichita Falls Brewing Co., Hearing Aid Express, the Sheppard AFB ITT office and online . Tickets at the gate will be $15. Military and Students with proper ID get in for $10, kids 12 and under get in free.

Lawn chairs are welcome, coolers are not. Presented by Downtown Wichita Falls Development , Hearing Aid Express and Union Square Credit Union. Proceeds benefit projects to enhance and beautify downtown Wichita Falls.