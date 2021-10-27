Downtown Proud is Gearing Up for the 2021 Wichita Falls Downtown Trick or Treat

It’s almost time to load the kids up and take them downtown for Wichita Falls’ annual Downtown Trick or Treat.

I have to admit to being a little jealous of the kiddos here in Wichita Falls. I grew up in Vernon and we didn’t have anything like the Downtown Trick or Treat.

Don’t get me wrong – I was always more than grateful for the treats I got on Halloween night. But my chocoholic self would have loved to have been able to load up on candy the day before.

Get our free mobile app

This year, over 20 downtown businesses are getting together to let kids in the area get a head start on their trick or treating. The Downtown Trick or Treat is free to attend and is set for this Saturday (October 30) from 1 – 4 pm.

Families can stop by any of the following businesses for a fun and unique trick or treat experience:

2Ingage

8th Street Coffee House

B Cocoa

CrashWorks

Decode Learning Hub

Echoes From The Past

Half Pint Taproom & Restoration Hall

Hook and Ladder

Iron Horse Pub

Little Hearts Dance Studio

Karat Bar & Bistro

Museum of North Texas History

Southern Sass

Stone Oven

Texoma Community Credit Union

The Duck

The Gypsy Kit

Tucker Resources

Weightless

WF Art Association

Wichita Falls Brewing Company

Wichita Falls Public Library

Wichita Theatre

Withershins Menagerie

Downtown Wichita Falls

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years

25 Scaredy Cat-Approved Halloween Movies