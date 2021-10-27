Downtown Proud is Gearing Up for the 2021 Wichita Falls Downtown Trick or Treat
It’s almost time to load the kids up and take them downtown for Wichita Falls’ annual Downtown Trick or Treat.
I have to admit to being a little jealous of the kiddos here in Wichita Falls. I grew up in Vernon and we didn’t have anything like the Downtown Trick or Treat.
Don’t get me wrong – I was always more than grateful for the treats I got on Halloween night. But my chocoholic self would have loved to have been able to load up on candy the day before.
This year, over 20 downtown businesses are getting together to let kids in the area get a head start on their trick or treating. The Downtown Trick or Treat is free to attend and is set for this Saturday (October 30) from 1 – 4 pm.
Families can stop by any of the following businesses for a fun and unique trick or treat experience:
- 2Ingage
- 8th Street Coffee House
- B Cocoa
- CrashWorks
- Decode Learning Hub
- Echoes From The Past
- Half Pint Taproom & Restoration Hall
- Hook and Ladder
- Iron Horse Pub
- Little Hearts Dance Studio
- Karat Bar & Bistro
- Museum of North Texas History
- Southern Sass
- Stone Oven
- Texoma Community Credit Union
- The Duck
- The Gypsy Kit
- Tucker Resources
- Weightless
- WF Art Association
- Wichita Falls Brewing Company
- Wichita Falls Public Library
- Wichita Theatre
- Withershins Menagerie
