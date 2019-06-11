Hotter’N Ale 0.5k Returns to Downtown August 24th

It was so much fun last year that the Hotter’N Ale 0.5k is back as part of the whole Hotter’N Hell Hundred weekend in Wichita Falls.

What is a Hotter’N Ale 0.5k? I’m glad you asked. It’s a downtown block party and pub crawl all rolled up into one fun event for cyclists and non-cyclists alike. The block party will have party music, corn-hole and ladder golf games, and plenty of other activities to entertain everyone.

Image Courtesy Downtown Wichita Falls Development

The actual Hotter’N Ale 0.5k event does require registration and places are filling up quickly. Participants are encouraged to wear their most bodacious ‘80s wear so start working on your outfit now. Each team will be led by their “Coach” from one “Rest Stop” to the next as they traverse the entire 0.5k course. That’s 0.3 miles, 1,640.42 feet, or 19,685 inches. However you choose to measure the distance you’ll have a totally tubular time. Rest stops include 8th St. Coffee House, The Broken Tap, The Gypsy Kit, Half Pint Taproom & Restoration Hall, Hook & Ladder Coffees and Wine Co., The Iron Horse Pub, Karat Bar & Bistro, Wichita Falls Brewing Company, and possibly more! Each establishment will have a special serving of food or spirits for the runners.

Dave Diamond

The block party will be downtown by the Farmers Market at 7th and Ohio and is free to attend, you must be 21 to register for the 0.5k and prices start at $40. Everything begins around 7:00 p.m., Saturday, August 24th, after the cyclists have finished their ride and things have wound down around the MPEC for the day.

Dave Diamond

The 2019 Hotter’N Ale 0.5k is presented by Downtown Wichita Falls Development and Planet Fitness and is intended to bring together the out of town Hotter’N Hell Hundred participants and the local Wichita Falls residents in a fun way that supports our downtown businesses.