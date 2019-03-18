WF St Patrick’s Day Festival in Pictures

The weather was perfect and the people were having a great time at the St Patrick's Day Downtwown Street Festival Saturday afternoon and evening in the heart of Wichita Falls. Once again, the Downtown Wichita Falls Development folks put on a great party for the citizens of our fair city.

From inflatables and bubble machines for the kiddos, to taste treats like Irish stew, there was something for almost everyone. The musical acts included traditional Irish tunes from Martin Byrnes and Murty Ryan, local artists AA Bottom and James Cook, and The Nixons from Oklahoma City to cap the evening off.

Here's a look at the event in photos.