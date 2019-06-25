Downtown WF Development Purchases Building on Indiana

I was chatting with one of the participants in the Art Battle last Saturday evening and the topic of downtown Wichita Falls came up. She'd attended MSU several years ago and as a student had been warned about the dangers lurking around every corner downtown. Now that a few years have passed she was back again, attending a successful art event in the Warehouse on Lamar and was amazed at the transformation our downtown area has undergone.

That transformation continues and it seems that something new and exciting is happening every month. The latest chapter in that ongoing story is Downtown Wichita Falls Development's purchase of the Jolesch-Thomas Shoe Company building at 709 Indiana next to Wichita Falls Brewing Company to use as their new as their new office and downtown welcome center.

Image Courtesy Downtown Wichita Falls Development

For the last few years Downtown Wichita Falls Development has been using space in the Oil and Gas building on 8th Street but they decided it was time to practice what they preach and purchase some space of their own. Jana Schmader, Executive Director of DWFD, said the space is perfect for their purposes and is right in the heart of the development that's happening downtown.

If everything goes as planned Downtown Wichita Falls Development hopes to have their offices moved and the welcome center open by Hotter'N Hell Hundred weekend.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development will celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2020 and I can't wait to see what's in store!