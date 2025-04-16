Chance of Severe Thunderstorms in North Texas Easter Weekend

North Texas could see severe weather this Easter weekend. As of this posting, it appears the biggest threat for thunderstorms will be on Friday in the Wichita Falls area.

According to the National Weather Service in Norman, there is a slight risk of large hail and damaging wind gusts Friday afternoon, going into Friday night. The threat of thunderstorms remains through Saturday, with the potential for flash flooding through Sunday morning.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth calls for heavy rain in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and the area to the north from Friday night into Sunday morning. Strong thunderstorms with high wind gusts and hail are possible; however, the threat of tornadoes is low.

The forecast has been changing rapidly over the last few days and will likely change even more as we head into the weekend. Keep an eye and an ear on your local media for the latest updates.

