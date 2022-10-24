Dak is Back and So Are Victory Mondays, Celebrate with Over 200 Photos from the Win

Nice to show up to work and start the week out with a Victory Monday post. Unfortunately, this one will be a little different.

So yesterday, I had to work during the first half of the Cowboys game. Believe me, I was pissed. Sometimes you go to do, what you got to do. Hopefully that NEVER happens again. So I re-watched the first half of the game later and I am not gonna lie. What I missed was pretty ugly.

I started watching with about 6 minutes left in the third quarter live. That is when things turned around. Am I good luck for the Cowboys, I would like to think so, but it just seemed like Dak was getting readjusted to game speed from what I saw. He hasn't played in over a month and a lot of folks thought it would take some time to get back in the swing of things. However, this was the Detroit Lions who are statistically the worst defense in the league. The team should not have started out as bad as they did.

Also the Cowboys defense continues to allow drives down the field to start games, but they consistently hold these teams to field goals. A big moment in this game was Noah Brown's fumble on the five yard line with two minutes left in the half. He did get lit up, but if the Cowboys were able to get some more points on the board before half it would have been huge. The Lions were getting the ball after half.

Don't worry though, Trevon Diggs switched momentum back in favor of the Cowboys with a big interception during the Lions first drive. The Cowboys were finally able to put a drive together that lead to a touchdown. From this point out, it's all Cowboys. Everything was clicking, including special teams. KaVontae Turpin was one man away from securing his first punt return for a touchdown in the regular season (He did return two during one preseason game earlier this year).

The Lions did get a big stop on a third down and you would think momentum was going their way. However, Micah Parsons had a HUGE PLAY that needs more attention. He forced Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright to run out of bounds on the one yard line. On the next play, Dallas' D comes up BIG with a fumble recovery on their goal line defense. Momentum back to the Cowboys, however they're at their own one yard line.

They were able to drive out of their own end zone, but nothing really came out of it. Dallas D is back on the field and a huge interception from safety Jourdan Lewis gets Dallas the back. Unfortunately on that play Lewis suffered a Lisfranc injury. What the hell is that? This joint connects the metatarsal bones (long bones that lead up to the toes) to the tarsal bones (bones in the arch of the foot). He is unfortunately out for the season due to this, but his final play of 2022 was a big one.

Dallas was finally able to put up another touchdown on the ensuing drive. Dallas D causes another turnover on Detroit's next drive and the Cowboys scored another touchdown to seal the game. Now if you look up the box score of this game and see Dallas 24 Detroit 6, you would think it was a good game.

This game was ugly and you can win these kind of games against Detroit. You can't be doing this to one of the elite teams in the NFL and expect to come out with the win. Thankfully the Cowboys have a game against another opponent with a losing record next week, the Chicago Bears. Plus it will be a short week for them with playing Monday Night Football tonight. Then the Cowboys have a bye week.

They just need to clean some things up and this team can do big things this year. Remember to tune into every Dallas Cowboys game in Texoma on 106.3 the Buzz and NewsTalk 1290.

