Check Out Some Eerie Footage from the Abandoned Lone Star Brewery

It was once the first mechanized brewery in Texas and now is slowly falling apart in San Antonio.

I happened to stumble upon this video today of some drone footage from the abandoned Lone Star brewery. Lone Star beer is still a thing but is no longer brewed in San Antonio. Lone Star was purchased by Pabst Blue Ribbon and they allow the Miller corporation to brew the beer in Fort Worth.

Since 1996, this brewery has sat abandoned. Graffiti artists have definitely taken advantage of the abandoned space and it's pretty crazy to see a building just rotting away. This place was a job for thousands of Texans since it began brewing beer in 1884. It would be cool if someone fixed this place up, but I am sure A LOT of work needs to be done to just the structure of the facility.