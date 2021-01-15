Harley-Davidson ‘United We Ride’ Unites World of Riders Next Week

When William S. Harley and Arthur Davidson made their first motorcycle available to the public in 1903 they had no idea what they were starting.

118 years later the Harley-Davidson brand is known and respected worldwide. So it's only fitting that Harley-Davidson is bringing the entire motorcycling world together for United We Ride, a virtual event to showcase their new products for 2021.

Gotta thank our friends over at Red River Harley-Davidson for putting this on our radar.

On any other year this event would be localized in one place with only a small fraction of the motorcycling public able to attend. This year it's a virtual event and that means anyone around the world can take part.

You do need to preregister, but that's free and as easy as giving them your name and email address. That took me all of ten seconds, twenty seconds later I had the confirmation message in my inbox. After that, you'll be front and center to see the new Harley-Davidson motorcycles, accessories, and clothing options for 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

From the smaller street bikes to the full dresser touring rides to trikes to the new electric models the world of Harley-Davidson riders has been at the forefront of almost every aspect of street riding for more than a century and that doesn't look like it's going to be changing any time soon.

Motorcycling is frequently something done solo, sometimes done with a group, but this will be the first time that the whole world of riders will come together in one virtual event.

United We Ride will be Tuesday, January 19th, at 10:00 a.m. Reserve your virtual seat today.