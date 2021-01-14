Macaulay Culkin wants Donald Trump's cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York edited out of the film.

In Lost in New York, Culkin, who portrays Kevin McCallister in the first two Home Alone films, has a brief scene with Trump at the New York Plaza Hotel, where his character asks the business mogul for directions.

On Wednesday (January 13), just hours prior to Trump's second impeachment, Culkin responded to fan suggestions that Trump's cameo be removed from the cult classic film.

"Petition to digitally replace trump in ‘Home Alone 2’ with 40-year-old Macaulay Culkin," one fan tweeted.

"Sold," Culkin replied.

When another fan actually shared the scene with Trump Photoshopped out of the clip, Culkin responded, "Bravo."

See the tweets, below.

Director Chris Columbus recently revealed that Trump was not originally supposed to be included in the sequel film. He explained that many famous locations in New York City require a fee to film on premises. Since crew couldn't build a replica of The Plaza's lobby, they inquired about shooting on location, which Trump owned at the time.

"Trump said OK. We paid the fee, but he also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie,'" Columbus told Insider. "So, we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen. So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience.' But he did bully his way into the movie."