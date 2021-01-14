Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A national poll, that was conducted earlier this week, shows a large percentage of supporters of President Donald Trump wanting him to run for second term in 2024.

The Axios-Ipsos poll, of over 1,000 adults surveyed, showed 92% of President Trump's current supporters wanting him to run as the Republican-nominee for a second presidential term in 2024.

If President Trump did run for president a third time, he would join a rare group of candidates who have run for president more than twice. In addition, if Trump was elected to the presidency in 2024, he would join Grover Cleveland as the second person to serve two non-consecutive terms as president. Cleveland served as the 22nd and 24th President of the United States in the 1880s and 1890s.

The Axios story also notes from their survey results:

Why it matters: The survey shows why Trump could run again in 2024 (and possibly win) if he isn't convicted — or banned from holding federal office — by the Senate. It also shows the peril and opportunity for institutionalists like McConnell trying to reclaim the GOP.

In addition, it helps explain why a majority of House Republicans voted against certifying the election, and against impeachment.

Between the lines: There's a deep schism in the GOP, with a 56% majority considering themselves "traditional" Republicans and 36% calling themselves Trump Republicans.

The former is often called establishment Republicans. CNN's Chris Cuomo derisively labels the latter group "Retrumplicans."

President Trump's term in office ends next Wednesday, January 20. He has said he will not attend the inauguration ceremony for Joe Biden.

The poll from Axios/Ipsos was conducted between January 11-13, 2021. They note the margin of error is +/- 3.4 percentage points.