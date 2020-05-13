Chill-N-Reel Lets You Fish Without Spilling Your Drink

Some things just go together, bread and butter, salt and pepper, needle and thread, fishing and sipping on your favorite cold beverage.

That's what a Tulsa firefighter Jacob Rutledge was thinking while on vacation in Destin, Florida. He found himself standing in the water, watching all of the fish and wanting to catch a few. So he attached some fishing line and a hook to his drink cooler and gave it a shot. The only problem was, he kept spilling his drink as he tried to reel his catches in. Once he got back home to Tulsa he got busy and the end result was the Chill-N-Reel, an insulated drink holder with a small spool on the side to wrap your fishing line around.

Chill N Reel via Facebook

While you probably won't win any tournaments with the Chill-N-Reel, you can pull in some pretty big fish.

According to the official Chill-N-Reel website the insulated cups come in a variety of colors and you can wind your line up in either direction, making it fine for right or left handed fishermen. They also work fine for both adults and kids so fishing can be a family affair.

According to a story on KOTV in Tulsa, Jacob Rutledge has given up his side business of mowing yards and remodeling houses to focus on turning the Chill-N-Reel into a full family business. The insulated cups are made in Oklahoma and perfect for a relaxing day on the water. You know, chillin' and reelin'.