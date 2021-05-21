Get our free mobile app

One of the more memorable images of the 2016 presidential election was Donald Trump's personal jet flying across the nation as he battled Hillary Clinton.

The Boeing 757, nicknamed "Trump Force One," featured two Rolls-Royce engines and could seat over 40 people. It was also customized with multiple bedrooms, a dining room and other luxuries. Trump used the jet from the moment he announced the start of his presidential campaign in 2015.

Once Trump was elected president, his personal Boeing 757 was no longer used since Air Force One and Marine One became his primary forms of transportation. "Trump Force One" was eventually placed into storage during Trump's presidency.

Now, in another sign that Trump is gearing up for another presidential run in 2024, he announced Friday evening that "Trump Force One" is being restored and will be flying again later this year.

"Many people have asked about the beautiful Boeing 757 that became so iconic during the Trump rallies," former President Trump said on his website. "It was effectively kept in storage in Upstate New York in that I was not allowed to use it during my presidency."

"It is now being fully restored and updated and will be put back into service sometime prior to the end of the year. It will soon be brought to a Louisiana service facility for the completion of work, inspection and updating of Rolls-Royce engines, and a brand new paint job. When completed, it will be better than ever, and again used at upcoming rallies!" said former president Trump.

It will be interesting to see what type of livery (paint job) Trump selects for his updated airplane. Does he stay with the red, black and gold he previously used, or maybe come up with something new, probably in a red, white and blue color scheme?

Either way, Trump and his updated plane will definitely be getting coverage on the cable news channels when it debuts later this year.