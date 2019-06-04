Community Healthcare Center Offering Another Free Sports Physical Clinic

Area residents once again have a chance to take advantage of Community Healthcare Center’s free Sports Physical Clinic.

The special clinic is happening Thursday, June 6 from 3:00 – 6:00 pm at their main clinic, located at 200 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd in Wichita Falls.

The clinic is open to all Junior High, Middle School and High School students who are in need of a sports physical for the coming school year.

The physicals are also available for those participating in youth sports leagues.

The clinic is open to students from the WFISD, private schools and school districts in the surrounding area.

Parents/guardians need to provide the completed and signed sports physical form required by the school or sports league. Vision screenings are required for sports physicals, so students that require prescription eyewear need to bring their contacts or glasses in order to complete the physical.

In addition to the physical, the first 250 students will get a free t-shirt.